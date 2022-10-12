Nottingham Trent searches for boy treble to sing The Snowman
A university choir is searching for a boy treble to sing the classic Walking in the Air song for its concert of Raymond Briggs's The Snowman.
Nottingham Trent University (NTU) Choir is looking for a young, male singer, aged nine or over, for its concert on 11 December at the city's Royal Concert Hall.
The song was made famous by Aled Jones as a schoolboy.
Auditions for the role will be held in November.
'Highlight'
Producers said they were looking for a young male singer from Nottinghamshire who is comfortable performing in front of large audiences.
The concert will feature a live screening of the animated film with accompaniment from the English Pro Musica Orchestra.
Christmas carols and other Christmas favourites will also be performed.
Matthew Hopkins, director of music at NTU and conductor for the concert, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for a local young singer to perform alongside a professional orchestra in a world class venue.
"It would be a memory you would never forget."
The NTU Choir was established in 2006 and is the largest music ensemble at the university.
It has performed alongside the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Amy Jones, one of the members of the NTU Choir, said the concert would be a "highlight of Christmas".
Auditions will be held on 29 November in University Hall on NTU's City campus.