Keyworth: Girl, 11, in hospital after being hit by van
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Nottinghamshire.
Police closed Wolds Drive in Keyworth - outside the Co-op supermarket - after the girl was struck on Monday at 16:35 BST.
She was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while access along the road was restricted for more than four hours before fully reopening at 21:00.
The force has appealed for information and relevant dashcam footage.
