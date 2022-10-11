Keyworth: Girl, 11, in hospital after being hit by van

Police said the girl was struck in Wolds Drive

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Nottinghamshire.

Police closed Wolds Drive in Keyworth - outside the Co-op supermarket - after the girl was struck on Monday at 16:35 BST.

She was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries, while access along the road was restricted for more than four hours before fully reopening at 21:00.

The force has appealed for information and relevant dashcam footage.

