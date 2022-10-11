Huge 1,200-home estate proposed on the edge of Ordsall
More than 1,000 homes could be built on the edge of a Nottinghamshire village.
Developers have drawn up plans for a major new housing estate to the south of Ordsall.
The scheme, proposed on 260 acres of fields near Retford Golf Club, could also see a new primary school, care home and a country park established.
Howard (Retford) Ltd has outlined the proposal to planners at Bassetlaw District Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The company has not yet applied for planning permission but has lodged a scoping report on the project with the council.
Up to 1,200 homes would be built with a new local centre, indoor and outdoor sports pitches, a community hub, and community open space.
The country park is proposed on land at risk of flooding.
The new development would be accessed from Ollerton Road and Brecks Road.
Transport concerns
Nottinghamshire County Council, the local highways authority, has asked the company to provide a transport assessment and has raised concerns about the scheme's impact on surrounding roads.
In a consultation response, the county council said: "This authority has strong reservations as to whether the development can be made to be acceptable in highways terms with respect to sustainable travel, highway network capacity, highways safety and environmentally."
The authority added that it will not provide a supporting or objecting verdict on the development until after Bassetlaw District Council's new local housing plan is approved by the government.
Labour-led Bassetlaw Council submitted the housing plan - which sets out where thousands of homes will be built over the next 15 years - earlier this summer and will find out whether it is approved in the coming months.
The district council will discuss the assessments from Howard (Retford) Ltd at a later date.
