Nottingham hearings delayed as defendants could not access court
- Published
A number of cases at Nottingham Crown Court were disrupted after a technical fault meant defendants could not be brought into the building.
Fire shutters linking cells to the main court rooms failed on Thursday meaning some hearings were postponed.
The Ministry of Justice said there is no timeframe as to when the fault will be resolved.
A spokesperson said some cases have been moved, while others are being dealt with via video link.
A HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesperson said: "We are urgently working to resolve an issue with fire shutters at Nottingham Crown Court.
"In the meantime, cases are going ahead via remote hearings and in other local courts."
