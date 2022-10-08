Longest ever Goose Fair attracts thousands of visitors
- Published
A popular fair that runs until Sunday has attracted more than 300,000 visitors so far, the city council has said.
Nottingham's Goose Fair is due to run for 10 days - the longest period in its centuries-old history.
The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus.
The city council said: "Goose Fair has a special place in the life of our city and it's great to see it back."
The fair, held on the city's Forest Recreation Ground, is one of the largest travelling fun fairs in Europe.
This year's event includes more than 250 rides and attractions.
Until 2020's cancellation, the fair, believed to be 738 years old, had only been cancelled a handful of times - because of plague in the 17th Century and the two world wars.
The first Thursday of the month saw the traditional reading of the Goose Fair Charter and the ceremonial ringing of the bells by the Lord Mayor - a tradition that dates back to 1254.
Pavlos Kotsonis, from the city council, said: "Goose Fair has a special place in the life of our city and it's great to see it back this year, bigger and better than ever after two years away.
"We are very proud of its more than 700 year history and so many Nottingham people have a story to tell about it."
