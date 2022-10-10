Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's dementia choir series returns
A new series of Vicky McClure's Dementia Choir series is returning, which will depict the work that has gone into making a new charity single.
The Line of Duty star's documentary Our Dementia Choir Sings Again is on BBC One at 21:00 BST.
In the new series, McClure looks at issues surrounding the care system and works with the choir on their debut single at Abbey Road Studios.
McClure was inspired to form the choir after caring for her grandmother.
'Power of music'
The Nottingham actress said: "I couldn't be prouder of every single person who makes Our Dementia Choir what it is.
"Being able to record a song that gives voice to people living with dementia at the most famous recording studio in the world is an extraordinary achievement, and it's made even more incredible when you think that the recording was made with people living with dementia."
The choir's single What's Your Story? supported the launch of a report, published in April, called the Power of Music which looked at how music could improve the nation's health and wellbeing.
Grace Meadows, campaign director at Music for Dementia, one of the organisations behind the report, said: "Music can have a transformative effect on people living with dementia and few things show the power of music in action better than Our Dementia Choir."
