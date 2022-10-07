Vicky McClure's dementia choir releases debut single
Vicky McClure and the Our Dementia Choir have announced their debut single which they hope will show patients "are more than their diagnosis".
The Line of Duty star recorded the song with the Nottingham-based group at Abbey Road Studios in London.
McClure was inspired to form the choir in 2019 after caring for her grandmother, Iris, who died with Alzheimer's in 2015.
She said she "couldn't be prouder" of every member of the group.
The choir first performed the single What's Your Story? at the April launch event for the Power Of Music report, which looked at how music can support staff, create savings and generally improve healthcare services.
Ms McClure said: "I couldn't be prouder of every single person who makes Our Dementia Choir what it is.
"Being able to record a song that gives voice to people living with dementia at the most famous recording studio in the world is an extraordinary achievement, and it's made even more incredible when you think that the recording was made with people living with dementia.
"For me, this is the power of music in action and shows just what music can do for people with dementia and their carers when people are given access to it. People are more than their diagnosis.
"We hope What's Your Story? inspires those living with dementia and those who care for them to know that music is there for them and that music is a powerful tool they can use to support health and wellbeing."
A new BBC series, Our Dementia Choir Sings Again with Vicky McClure, will focus on the work that went into the charity single.
'Fantastic achievement'
Mark De-Lisser conducted the choir's 16 members and multi-Grammy Award winning record producer Rik Simpson, who has worked with Coldplay, produced the track.
Grace Meadows, campaign director at Music for Dementia, said: "It's a fantastic achievement for the choir to have recorded a song at Abbey Road.
It allows choir members to be seen beyond their diagnosis and as talented performers in their own right.
"Vicky and her remarkable choir have done a brilliant job of bringing the often ignored subject of dementia and its lack of care provision into our living rooms at home.
