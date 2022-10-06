Sutton-in-Ashfield: Boy, 17, charged after stabbing outside Asda

Asda in Sutton-in-AshfieldGoogle
P﻿olice said officers were called after the 18-year-old was stabbed outside the Asda supermarket in Sutton-in-Ashfield

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a man outside a Nottinghamshire supermarket.

An 18-year-old was stabbed in his chest outside the Asda store in Priestsic Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield on Monday at about 20:10 BST.

The suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Nottingham Youth Court on Wednesday.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-changing, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

Det Insp Andy Hall said: "While I am pleased we have now charged a suspect, this remains an ongoing investigation, and I would urge anyone with information to come forward."

