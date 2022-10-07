Mansfield volunteer wins posthumous MS award
- Published
An "amazing" volunteer who died unexpectedly earlier this year has posthumously won an award from the MS Society.
Tom Sykes, from Mansfield, who passed away at the age of 67, won the charity's Connecting Impact Award at a ceremony hosted by DJ Scott Mills.
Mr Sykes was the Mansfield group coordinator along with his nephew Ash, who lives with multiple sclerosis (MS).
The charity said he had saved the group from near closure five years ago.
'Impact'
The charity said the group has since flourished and become a place where people across the MS community in Mansfield feel connected.
It said he had set up an information hub in the local shopping centre for people with MS to access support and had also been at the forefront of many fundraising ideas for the group.
During lockdown, his weekly online quizzes had become very popular and kept people connected during a difficult time.
Ash, who was diagnosed with MS in 2012, accepted the award on his uncle's behalf.
He said: "It's just amazing.
"Tom wouldn't be one to accept any recognition for the impact he's had on people's lives but he'd be smiling ear to ear. He's left a big hole in all our lives."
Speaking at the awards ceremony Scott Mills, whose mum is living with MS, said: "I know first-hand how important community is for people living with MS and it's been heart-warming to hear so many inspiring stories this evening."
Nick Moberly, chief executive at the MS Society, said: "Tom is truly deserving of this award and this is just a small way for us to honour him after he sadly died earlier this year.
"We really appreciate all the time and effort Tom put in to supporting people with MS."
