Critical health incident across Nottinghamshire stood down
- Published
A critical incident alert in place for the whole of Nottinghamshire's healthcare system has now been stood down.
NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said "extreme pressures" across the county's hospitals led to the move on Friday.
Health bosses have now said there has been a reduction in hospital bed admissions and an increase in discharge levels, which has helped with capacity.
However, people are still being urged to "use services wisely".
A spokesperson for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said: "Our NHS and social care staff have worked tirelessly to maintain services and keep the public safe throughout the last week.
"We are grateful to everyone who has taken steps to help relieve the pressure, and we would like to thank our incredible teams across the health and social care sector for their efforts in keeping the public safe.
"However, our emergency departments continue to see high numbers of patients so health and care services will continue to work together to manage the pressure."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.