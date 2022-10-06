St Bernadette: Lourdes saint's bones visit Nottingham Cathedral
Thousands of people are expected at Nottingham Cathedral later to view the bones of the saint associated with the Catholic shrine of Lourdes.
The relics of Bernadette Soubirous are due to arrive at the city's Catholic cathedral in the early evening before departing for Birmingham.
The Catholic Bishop of Nottingham, the Rt Rev Patrick McKinney, said the visit was a "wonderful opportunity".
The relics began a tour of England and Wales earlier this month.
'Draw near'
The bishop said: "I'm very excited that the relics of St Bernadette of Lourdes, to whom Our Lady appeared 18 times, will be coming to our diocese.
"What a wonderful opportunity this visit provides for so many people to come and venerate these relics, and so to draw near to the holiness of this young women of determined faith.
"Bernadette grew up in extreme poverty with health issues and little in the way of education."
He added he hoped the example of her life would encourage people to grow in faith.
The cathedral said there would be opportunities for private prayer and veneration, alongside a full timetable of liturgies and devotions that people could attend in person or via livestream.
They said it hoped it would give people the chance to experience something of the great shrine of Lourdes a lot closer to home.
They added access was free but, as large crowds were expected, people were encouraged to register on the official website to secure their place.
