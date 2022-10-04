Nottingham: Teenager, 14, seriously injured in car crash
Three teenagers were injured, one seriously, after car left a road and rolled over in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services were called to the Colwick Loop Road shortly before 21:00 BST on Monday.
One boy, 14, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.
Two other people in the car, a 19-year-old man and another 14-year-old boy, also received hospital treatment, the force added.
Police believe no other vehicles were involved.
Det Insp Kate Savage said: "Specialist officers have been working through the night at the scene to investigate what happened and have already spoken to several witnesses.
"If anyone else saw what happened I urge them to get in contact with us as soon as possible."
