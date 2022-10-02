Attempted murder arrest after boy stabbed in Nottingham fight
By Heather Burman
BBC East Midlands
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy was stabbed during a fight in Nottingham.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with chest and leg injuries after the altercation in Lower Parliament Street at about 12:45 BST on Friday.
His injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.
A man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of Class A drugs.
A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.
Significant disruption
They both remain in custody, police said.
Det Insp Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I am pleased we now have two suspects in custody in relation to this incident but our inquiries are very much ongoing.
"We are urging anyone who saw what happened or anyone who may have recorded CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could help us with our investigation to please get in touch, if they haven't already done so."
Lower Parliament Street, Southwell Road and a number of other city centre streets were closed after the stabbing, which caused gridlock on Friday afternoon.
"We recognise the closures caused significant disruption for people caught up in the traffic.
"While these closures were necessary, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused," Det Insp Kerry said.
