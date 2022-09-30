Nottingham city centre roads closed after fight
Roads in Nottingham city centre have been taped off by police after reports of two men fighting in the street.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Lower Parliament Street at about 12:45 BST on Friday.
Officers have confirmed one person has been taken to hospital but officers have not released further details.
Lower Parliament Street, Southwell Road and a number of other city centre streets have been closed, causing gridlock.
The police have confirmed the air ambulance was called to the area after the fight was reported.
The injured person was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre and police said their condition was not life threatening.
Insp Iain Blackstock said the force had been called to reports of two people fighting in the road.
He said: "One person has been taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries.
"Road closures are currently in place in Lower Parliament Street and Southwell Road while officers investigate what happened."
Pennyfoot Street has also been closed as part of the investigation.
Insp Blackstock asked any witnesses to the fight to contact police.
