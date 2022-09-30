Nottinghamshire police officer lands national football boss role
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A former footballer who stopped playing professionally to join Nottinghamshire Police has been appointed manager of Great Britain Police's women's team.
Sgt Jemma Connor-Iommi played for clubs including Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, and represented the Republic of Ireland before changing careers four years ago.
She said the new position combined her love of policing and football.
Chief Constable Craig Guildford has congratulated her on her new role.
Sgt Connor-Iommi played in the Women's Super League before swapping her football kit for a police uniform.
However, she did not stop playing once she joined the Nottinghamshire force.
The defender joined the Great Britain Police team and travelled to Norway for the European Police Championships in June.
She has now been made manager of the side and will lead the best players from forces around the country on the international stage.
Sgt Connor-Iommi said: "Being a manager will certainly be a different challenge, but it will still be the same buzz in the sense of it being exciting to be competing against the best the police service has internationally.
"Coming off the back of what the Lionesses did in the summer, this is such an exciting time for women's football.
"We have such a good opportunity to really roll with the momentum those women have created."
Mr Guildford said: "I'd like to commend Jemma for her ongoing commitment to making a difference in this way and also congratulate her on her appointment as GB Police Women's football manager.
"I trust that she will continue to represent Nottinghamshire Police in a positive fashion."
