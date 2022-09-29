Warning for drivers after series of crashes in Nottinghamshire
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Emergency services in Nottinghamshire are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads after attending a "shocking number" of serious crashes.
In the past few days, three people have died and four others have been seriously injured in collisions across the county.
Among those killed was 17-year-old Jake Hankins.
Police said listening to advice and adhering to the law can be the difference between life and death.
On 21 September there was a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car near King's Mill Hospital in Mansfield.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20's, sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.
The following day a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were killed in a crash in Southwell Road, Gonalston.
They have since been named by police as young farmers Jake Hankins and Harvey Holehouse.
Two others were left seriously injured.
On Saturday, a man in his 20s was killed in a four-car crash on the A46 near Car Colston.
Bryn Coleman, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Following these recent tragic incidents, I would like to urge all motorists to take extra care on our roads."
Sgt Mark Baker, from Nottinghamshire Police, said telling somebody their loved one had died in a crash was one of the worst jobs for a police officer.
"Our officers have attended a shocking number of fatal collisions recently.
"It is heart breaking to have to knock on someone's door and give them the awful news.
"I would like to remind every driver to drive carefully and safely, which will protect themselves and others," he said.
