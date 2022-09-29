Police take steps to trace Worksop ladder theft suspect
A person on a bike seen with a set of stolen ladders balanced on their shoulder is being sought by police.
Officers said they were alerted to the theft by a dog walker who spotted the suspicious activity in Queensway, in Worksop.
CCTV images show the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, riding down the road at about 12:30 BST on 7 September.
Nottingham Police said they were linking it to a burglary nearby and have appealed for witnesses.
PC Kirsty Moult said: "It is extremely important that anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist our inquiries comes forward.
"We'd particularly like to speak to the man riding a bicycle in this picture, who may be able to help with our investigation, or anyone who witnessed him cycling in Albion Close, Worksop, or nearby streets."
