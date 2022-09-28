Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust declares critical incident
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Some patients waiting for operations will have their procedures postponed after a hospital trust declared a critical incident.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said the move was due to pressure across the county's health system.
High demand and difficulties discharging patients is leading to people waiting for care, it said.
Bosses said they were "extremely sorry" that some operations would need to be put on hold.
The trust, which runs the Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital, confirmed the critical incident on Wednesday.
It said a "high number of patients" were waiting in hospitals due to increased demand and the "challenge of discharging patients who are able to leave hospital into a suitable care setting".
The trust said the local healthcare system was "working together to prioritise and maintain safe services for all of our patients".
'Serious pressure'
Therefore, some operations - where people require a stay in hospital - will be postponed to prioritise patients with the most urgent clinical need, the trust added.
Patients who are not contacted directly about an operation being postponed are asked to continue with appointments as usual.
The trust said: "We are extremely sorry we have had to take this step.
"This critical incident is an indication of the serious pressure the system is facing.
"We are working extremely hard to ensure our patients are kept safe."
