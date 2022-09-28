Teenager's arm slashed in knife robbery in Titchfield Park in Mansfield
A 17-year-old boy was slashed on the arm with a knife during a robbery in a park.
Nottinghamshire Police said the teenager was approached by three youths who demanded his mobile phone in Titchfield Park, Mansfield, on Monday evening.
The teenager was slashed as he ran away and dropped his phone, which was then taken by his attackers.
The boy was taken to hospital where his wounds were stitched up.
Detectives want to talk to witnesses to the robbery which happened near the park's gym equipment between 20:15 and 20:35 BST.
Det Sgt Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our inquiries are very much ongoing and a team of detectives is working hard to locate them suspects.
"High-visibility patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance as we progress with our investigation."
