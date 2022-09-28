Nottingham: Man facing drugs charge after insurance stop
A man has been charged after police reported finding drugs and cash during a traffic stop.
Officers said they pulled over a car in Talbot Street in Nottingham city centre to check insurance details on Thursday.
After drugs, cash and a mobile phone were recovered, a further search at a local address led to more illegal items being found.
A 27-year-old man was charged with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man remained in custody and would appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month,
Det Con Bethanie Foster said: "Drug related offences are treated with the utmost seriousness by Nottinghamshire Police.
"We are working hard every day to prevent the transit of illegal substances on our roads."
