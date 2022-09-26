A46: Man arrested after fatal four-vehicle crash

A46 southboundGoogle
Police said emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the A46, near Car Colston, on Saturday night

A man has been arrested after a 22-year-old man died in a four-vehicle crash in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the A46, near Car Colston, at about 21:15 BST on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

Officers said the suspect remained in custody, adding investigations are ongoing.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics