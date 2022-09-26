Nottinghamshire fire service cost-cutting plan consultation begins
By Amy Phipps & Anna Whittaker
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A 12-week public consultation over plans that could see a reduced fire crew cover in Nottinghamshire is set to launch this week.
The local Fire Authority met on Friday to discuss ways of saving £2m a year.
The proposals are to remove the night crew from West Bridgford Fire Station and take a fire engine away from two stations in the city.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has claimed the plans would endanger lives and the safety of fire crews.
The Fire Authority - made up of city and county councillors - said savings were needed to reduce a budget deficit of £6m over the next six years.
Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said: "My real fear is that if the financial situation does not improve in 12 months, that in 2024 we could be making firefighters redundant."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said changes would leave West Bridgford station with day cover only.
At night, crews would come from other areas, increasing the average response time by 43 seconds.
The second cost-cutting measure being consulted on is for a fire engine to be removed from both London Road and Stockhill stations.
Mr Parkin said a workforce review of 158 staff had also been carried out, looking at if further savings could be made from staff who are not firefighters.
Councillor Michael Payne, chairman of the Fire Authority, said: "It is with deep regret we are here at all today to consider such proposals.
"There is a legal requirement on this fire authority to balance the budget.
"To delay decisions will build up a larger financial issue to address with a much shorter time period."
'Endanger lives'
Mark Stilwell, chair of the East Midlands FBU branch, said: "How is it that this fire authority can agree to further endanger the lives of the public and the safety of fire crews by removing even more resilience from an already stretched and struggling workforce."
In addition to the cuts, the consultation proposes a return to 24-hour crew cover in Kirkby-in-Ashfield after it was reduced in 2018.
The changes are subject to a 12-week public consultation starting on Friday with a final decision expected in February 2023.
