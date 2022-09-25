Gonalston crash: Police name man and teen killed
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Police have named two young people who were killed in a crash involving two cars in Nottinghamshire.
It happened on the A612 Southwell Road, Gonalston, at about 22:45 BST on Thursday.
Police said Harvey Holehouse, 19, and 17-year-old Jake Hankins were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and a fifth person suffered injuries believed to be less serious.
'Taken too soon'
Nottinghamshire Police have released a statement on behalf of Mr Holehouse's family.
They said: "Harvey was an incredible person who saw the best in everyone.
"He brought joy and a smile to everybody that he met and went through life with an unrelenting energy which touched all those around him.
"He was tragically taken too soon and will be desperately missed, leaving a hole in our hearts."
The road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the scene.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet come forward, to get in touch as soon as possible.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.