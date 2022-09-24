Two killed and others injured in Gonalston crash
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A 17-year-old boy and a man aged 19 have died in a "tragic" crash involving two cars in Nottinghamshire.
Police said it happened on the A612 Southwell Road, Gonalston, at about 22:45 BST on Thursday.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene and two other people have been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.
Nottinghamshire Police said a fifth person also suffered injuries which were not currently believed to be life-threatening.
The road was closed for several hours between its junctions with Gonalston Road and Beck Street while emergency serv