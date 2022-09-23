Ashfield hot tub row councillor guilty of careless driving
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
A councillor drove at high speed through a 30mph zone before reversing into a police car, a court heard.
Tom Hollis, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, was spotted by officers while on his way home from bingo in September 2020.
On Friday he was found guilty of driving without care and attention.
The verdict comes a day after Hollis was convicted of harassing neighbours who had accused him of holding hot tub meetings during a Covid lockdown.
Nottingham Magistrates' Court heard Hollis had been returning home from bingo in a Range Rover when two police officers in an unmarked vehicle spotted the defendant travelling at high speed along Outram Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
The officers made up ground to follow the defendant, with the court hearing the officers were driving at 70mph.
Turning their blue lights on, police continued to follow Hollis at speed along Northern Bridge Road to an Asda petrol station forecourt in Priestsic Road.
'Like a chase'
James Gregory, who was filling up his car on the forecourt, said the Range Rover "swung" onto the forecourt and he "had to take a step back" as he thought he would be hit.
He told the court the manner of Hollis's driving left him "shocked and frightened".
"It didn't appear to slow down … it looked like a full-blown police chase," said Mr Gregory.
The court heard Hollis then reversed at "five miles per hour" into a police car that parked up behind him on the forecourt. This was accepted to be an accident.
Summing up the case, District Judge Grace Leong, said Hollis claimed he was "not in a hurry" and it was a "leisurely drive home".
Hollis said in cross-examination he had been driving at 30mph, but this version was rejected by the judge.
The defendant also claimed he had not realised the blue lights were for him but Ms Leong said this was "utterly implausible" and he would have seen the lights well before he got to the petrol station.
"Mr Hollis, was very lucky not to be prosecuted for dangerous driving, travelling 60 to 70mph in an area which has traffic calming measures," the judge said.
On Thursday, Hollis was convicted at the same court of of two counts of harassment against his neighbours.
The court heard he had concocted a false knife threat allegation and sent a threatening letter on council-headed paper after they told police he had been hosting meetings in his hot tub.
Hollis, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, will be sentenced for all three offences on 13 October.
