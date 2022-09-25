Robin Hood Half: Thousands due to take part in half marathon
More than 5,000 runners are expected to take part in a city's half marathon event later.
The Robin Hood Half Marathon starts and finishes at the Victoria Embankment, in Nottingham, taking in city landmarks such as Nottingham Castle and Wollaton Park along the way.
The city council said it was the 41st event, making it one of the longest established of its kind in the UK.
The council has warned residents to expect road closures in the area.
'Proud'
The council said the single lap 13.1 (21.1km) undulating course appealed to both seasoned runners and beginners, seeking to complete their first event.
However, it warned roads would be closed in the area and advised motorists to check for further details online.
Judith Manson, race director, said: "We are immensely proud of the work of our charity partners and look forward to supporting them on their journey.
"The 2022 event promises to be a special event for all involved - raising vital funds for communities across the UK, and returning stronger together from one of the most challenging times through the global pandemic."
