Gonalston road closed after serious two-car accident
- Published
A serious crash has closed the road between two Nottinghamshire villages overnight.
Two cars collided on the A612 Southwell Road at Gonalston at about 22:47 BST on Thursday, police said.
Officers said the road would be closed between its junctions with Gonalston Road, Gonalston, and Beck Street, Thurgarton for "some time".
No details of injuries have been released but an update is expected later.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
