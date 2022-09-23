Nottingham: Sculpture model showcasing role of women unveiled
By Tom Oakley & Rachel Royce
BBC News
- Published
The scale model of a sculpture which showcases the role women have played in industry has gone on display in Nottingham.
A model of Standing in This Place - an artwork of two women holding hands - has been unveiled to the public.
The bronze sculpture is set to be positioned at the city's Broad Marsh Centre when it opens in 2024.
Nottingham sculptor Rachel Carter hopes it will readdress the balance of women being under-represented in art.
The sculpture represents the stories of women working in factories and cotton mills in the Midlands and enslaved women in the cotton fields of America and the Caribbean.
The scale model is on display at the Nottingham Society of Artists, in Friar Lane, until 16:00 BST on Sunday.
Ms Carter, who has led the project along with hundreds of women across the region, said: "We tried to find two women for the sculpture who would represent a woman working in a cotton field and a woman working in a factory.
"The sculpture shows them coming together in this joyous meting and dressed in historic costumes, which have been stitched together by women from Nottingham."
In an attempt to find the models for the sculpture, Ms Carter organised numerous dancing and activity workshops.
The project claims that, excluding members of the aristocracy, only 5% of public statues in Britain are of women.
Ms Carter added: "There were two ladies in particular and as they were dancing and moving together - there was a beautiful connection.
"For a moment I looked at them and realised they were going to be my models."
The two women chosen for the project are Louise Garvey and Judy Robinson.
Ms Garvey told the BBC: "It was during the period of doing the dance together for some reason we just clicked - there was just something there between us.
"We didn't know we would be chosen, we were just doing our thing.
"Personally, I feel really honoured [to see the sculpture] and I've got a lot of pride."
Fundraising for the sculpture has started and a target of £300,000 has been set to fund the project.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.