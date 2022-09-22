Ratcliffe power station to stay in operation during winter
A German energy company has come to an agreement to extend the opening of a power station in Nottinghamshire.
Uniper says it will carry on running the coal-fired facility at Ratcliffe-on-Soar, having been approached by the government in April following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The 265-hectare (655 acre) site was set to close in September.
In a statement the firm said it would "help maintain energy supply security in this unprecedented situation".
Part of the existing power station is set to be replaced by a waste incinerator - prompting protests from environmental campaigners - while the site was previously shortlisted as a possible location for a government-backed fusion reactor once it is decommissioned in October 2024.
Uniper said the site would "continue to be available" to the National Grid until 31 March 2023 and is "also reviewing the potential for operation after this time".
Mike Lockett, its UK chairman, thanked staff at the power station"for their contribution in ensuring that we can continue to operate the unit".
