Nottingham man with 'time bomb' varicose vein opts to go private
By Rob Sissons & Jennifer Harby
Correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
- Published
A man who describes his leaking varicose vein as a "time bomb" says he is turning to private health care after being told he would need to wait up to a year for NHS treatment.
Michael Connor, from Nottingham, said the vein in his leg had leaked blood twice in six months.
He said doctors at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre said he could face a 12-month wait for treatment.
The hospital trust said it was tackling the backlog of operations.
'Distressing'
Mr Connor, from Wollaton, who is retired and in his 60s, said his leaking vein was "like living with a time bomb".
"This thing is ready to go off," he said. "At any time, it could just start leaking and it sprays blood."
He said that, because he lives alone, he was concerned that if the bleeding began while he was sleeping he might not be able to seek help.
Mr Connor said he had elected to go private at a cost of £3,200 and is currently receiving treatment at a centre in Nottingham.
He said he was "extremely concerned" that his treatment seemed likely to take so long on the NHS.
"Where's the duty of care? It's not there at all," he said.
"It's terrible, really bad.
"I don't want anybody else to go through this."
'Greatest need first'
GPs have said they are at the sharp end of patient frustration, with an increasing number pressing them for updates on their hospital care.
Dr Carter Singh, a GP at the Willowbrook Medical Centre in Sutton in Ashfield, represents family doctors as chair of the Nottinghamshire Local Medical Committee.
He said he was often asked by patients about how long their wait for treatment would be - questions he could not answer.
"These are questions that should be directed to the hospitals," he said.
"We try our best [to find out]. But it consumes resource in general practice which we simply don't have."
A spokesperson for NUH said: "Our staff continue to work hard to tackle the backlog of planned operations.
"We understand how distressing long waiting times can be.
"We will continue to work with our partners across the health system to ensure patients receive treatment as quickly as possible.
"Our clinical teams are monitoring all of our patients who are waiting and will treat those with the greatest need first."
