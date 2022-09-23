Pride expressed over military personnel at Queen's funeral
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Military personnel from Nottinghamshire have been praised for their roles in the Queen's funeral procession.
One of those involved in the commemorations, Elliott Peck, described it as a "proud moment".
Mr Peck, from Clifton, a trainee in the Royal Navy, was part of the guard of honour based in Parliament Square.
The Royal Navy said it was proud of how every arm of the service had responded and supported civilians.
'Historic occasion'
Mr Peck, 18, said his role had been to present arms, salute and carry out patrols.
After the service he marched back to barracks with the band, army and air force.
He said: "We'd been training for about 10 days prior to the funeral.
"We did some rehearsals in London a couple of days before.
"We didn't get a lot of sleep but that's how much it means.
"It was a great opportunity to take part in and I'm glad I did it."
Mr Peck is currently in phase two of his full-time training.
He said: "It's a very proud moment for me and my family."
Other military personnel from the region also took part in the occasion.
John Maher, headteacher at Ashfield School, said Luke Simpson - who was one of the pallbearers - was a former pupil.
The bearer party was made up of eight soldiers from Queen's Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.
Mr Maher said his central role was "a source of great pride".
"Luke took his place centre stage on this historic occasion and, with the world watching, carried out his duty so professionally," he added.
Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield, said on Facebook that the local men involved in the funeral were "making their families and the whole of Ashfield feel incredibly proud".
Rear Admiral Jude Terry, the Royal Navy's director of people and training, said she had been struck by the way everyone had responded from every arm of the service.
"The personal pride, the professional pride and the teamwork has been outstanding," she said.
"We have faced logistical challenges - food, accommodation, transport - and overcome them so that we could demonstrate to the world's population how proud we have been to serve and how proud we are to be part of the State Funeral."
An Army spokesperson said: "The armed forces played a proud role in her majesty the Queen's funeral and they delivered excellence in every way possible."
