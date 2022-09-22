Justin Dainty: Man jailed after admitting assault on baby
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A man has been jailed for four years after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a baby.
Nottinghamshire Police said Justin Dainty grabbed the child by the face and also shook it by the legs in November 2019.
They said the 25-year-old's actions had caused the child serious head and internal injuries.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 September but details have only just been released.
Police said Dainty, formerly known as Connor Fraser, initially claimed the injuries had been caused by another child.
However, evidence suggested they were the result of a deliberate assault by an adult.
After almost three years of denials Dainty, of Hampden Street, Langley Mill, Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
'Good recovery'
Det Sgt Laura Clapham, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Dainty committed an appalling act of violence against a defenceless baby.
"By trying to blame another child he appeared to believe he would get away with what he had done.
"I am pleased to say the victim has made a good recovery."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.