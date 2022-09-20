Beeston street art stamp on utility box pays tribute to Queen
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A street artist provoked an emotional reaction with a street art tribute to the Queen.
Dan Smith, 33, - known as Buber Nebz - used spray paints to create the replica of a stamp on a utility box.
He said a woman had approached him with tears in her eyes when she saw the work, in Beeston, Nottinghamshire.
Jeanie Barton, a musician, who had the idea for the work, said: "It's obviously touched people, which was the aim."
'Extremely skilled'
The artist, from Loughborough, was commissioned to create the piece by the Beeston and District Civic Society, in Nottinghamshire, as part of its street art project, which has been running since 2018.
He said the work had taken him about five hours to complete.
"It was a really nice piece to do," he said. "There was a bit of pressure to get it right.
"I pencil it out and then I use spray paints with different nozzles.
"It's just about layering it up like a jigsaw puzzle.
"One lady was walking by and when she saw it, she had a tear in her eye.
"Jeanie came up with the concept and I was happy to do it. It's been quite emotional watching the funeral. You have seen the Queen's face on coins and stamps for so long."
Jeanie, who sits on the civic society committee, said: "I had an idea of doing a stamp but that it would say RIP as a tribute.
"He painted it freehand with sprays in one afternoon - he is an extremely skilled artist."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.