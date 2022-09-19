Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
By George Torr, Harry Parkhill and Rob Rose
BBC News
- Published
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire.
Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at Arnold Leisure Centre.
Michelle said: "We wanted to come and pay our respects, it's good somewhere local is putting it on.
"We'll never see a Queen again in our lifetime and we felt it was right we came to pay our respects."
Lulu added: "She's been a constant in all our lives, being on the throne for 70 years is phenomenal.
"It's right we mourn but also celebrate her life and service."
Julian said: "There's huge respect for her. She's served our country and has done the job for 70 years, it's amazing."
Natalie Waltham, 33, Stuart Landon, 48, and Penny Waltham, 30, all from Arnold said they wanted to pay their respects to the Queen.
Penny said: "She's been a constant in all our lives and she's carried her self with such grace."
Natalie added: "She's been our Queen for so long, it's all we've ever known. She's served this country for so long and the dedication that came with it. We want to say thank you to her."
Stuart said: "I'm not a royalist but you can't not respect what she's done for this country, she's served it for so long and we're grateful to her."
Michael Hurst, 33, from Arnold, said he had been feeling upset about the Queen's death as she's served the country and the Commonwealth for so long.
"The service was spectacular, she was an amazing person and showed love to everyone she met," he said.
Louise Hamilton, 46 from West Bridgford said her parents took her to see the Queen in 1977 when she was a baby on a Royal visit to Nottingham.
"I wanted to mark this momentous occasion by coming here [Arnold Leisure Centre] instead of being sat at home. It was about about being with other people and being part of something.
"[The service] was very emotional and it was so good to see all the history and ceremony that goes with it."
Chris Harris, who watched the service on a big screen off London Road in Nottingham, said he would have loved to have gone to London but had to stay closer to home as his partner was expecting a baby.
"I just wanted to be a part of saying goodbye to the boss," he said.
"It's been an emotional thing throughout - ever since her passing, it's hard to say goodbye.
"She's been my boss for the best part of 12 years and I was proud to serve in the British Army.
"I'm proud to serve as a police officer in Nottinghamshire and I'm now happy to serve the king for rest of my career."
Sue Jones, Mel Woods and Lyn Dale all made the journey from Nottinghamshire to London to mark the Queen's funeral.
Mel said: "We have been to see the Queen so many times, to see her on the balcony, it seemed only appropriate we should be there for the last occasion.
"It is quite surreal, it is hard to believe why we are here because it's normally such a happy event."
Lynn added: "It doesn't matter if we get close, we just want to be there and pay our respects.
"We want to see the gun carriage go past but we want to see Green Park with all the tributes and Buckingham Palace as well."
