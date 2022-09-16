Nottinghamshire woman denies murder of three-year-old stepson
- Published
A woman from Nottinghamshire has denied killing her three-year-old stepson.
Harvey Borrington died two days after being taken to hospital after being found injured at home on Main Road, Jacksdale, on 7 August last year.
Leila Borrington, 23, denied murder, manslaughter, one count of assault causing grievous bodily harm and four counts of assault causing actual bodily harm during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
A trial is set for 15 November.
