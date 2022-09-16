Wells Academy provides free blazers for new pupils
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A school in Nottingham is giving new students a free blazer to help families with the increased cost of living.
The year seven pupils at The Wells Academy in Mapperley will also get a free tie and equipment bag, including a calculator.
Head teacher Marcus Shepherd said the school had carefully managed their budget so they could help families.
Teachers decided to make helping families "part of the culture of the school", he added.
The uniform is being paid for through a number of different funding streams including a Covid-19 grant, according to the academy.
"I'm a parent myself and my child has just started school, and uniform has become very expensive," Mr Shepherd said.
"Not only do we make sure that we provide the blazer for free, which I think helps our families and our children, but also we don't have logos on other stuff.
"So our PE kit is about being plain so they can buy it from supermarkets so it's readily available.
"I think it just means people can focus on paying for things that are really important.
"Times are really difficult at the moment and we're trying to minimize the impact that the school has on parents and families."
One student, Jessica, said: "I think it's really good because for some families that can't afford everything it's good that it's all there for them.
"It's nice that the school is there for you. It's really nice to have the school behind you."
School trips and ingredients for cooking lessons were also being funded, the academy said.
