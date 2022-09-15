Emily Maitlis stalker Edward Vines faces new trial over letter
- Published
A man jailed for stalking broadcaster Emily Maitlis has denied a new breach of a restraining order.
Edward Vines, 52, was jailed for eight years this month after being convicted of attempting to breach an order by writing to Ms Maitlis and her mother.
Vines appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court accused of sending a letter to Ms Maitlis's mother days after his conviction.
He pleaded not guilty and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court next month.
His trial in July heard Vines knew Ms Maitlis from university and the restraining order was originally made 20 years ago.
The hearing on Thursday was told he wrote the latest letter just three days after being found guilty.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.