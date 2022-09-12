Gonalston Farm Shop closed after being damaged in fire
By Amy Phipps
A farm shop in Nottinghamshire has closed after suffering significant damage in a fire.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire engines were sent to Gonalston Farm Shop, in Southwell Road, Lowdham, at 01:10 BST on Monday.
The road was closed for a couple of hours and people nearby were told to keep doors and windows closed.
The fire service said the road had since reopened and a fire investigation was due to take place later.
In a post on Facebook, Gonalston Farm Shop said: "Unfortunately our lovely shop suffered a significant fire during the early hours of this morning.
"Thankfully all creatures great and small are safe and well.
"The shop will be closed until further notice.
"May we thank the amazing work of the emergency services who worked tirelessly through the night.
"We would also like to thank the kindness and generosity of all our neighbours, team, customers, suppliers and friends who have sent their best wishes and offers of help."
