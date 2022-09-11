Formal announcement of King Charles III to take place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch is due to be read out in Nottinghamshire.
In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK.
The Accession Proclamation will take place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and then in Nottingham's Old Market Square an hour later.
It will be first read by High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby.
It will then be delivered by the Lord Mayor of Nottingham, Wendy Smith, in front of Nottingham's Council House.
Sir John Peace, the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire and other civic dignitaries will attend both ceremonies.
Members of the public are welcome to attend and the Nottingham ceremony will also be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/mynottingham.
The flags on County Hall and the Council House, which are currently flying at half-mast, have been raised to full-mast for the two days of national and local proclamations on Saturday and Sunday.
They will then return to half-mast and will remain so until 08:00 on the day after the funeral, which has been confirmed for 19 September.
Former Prime Ministers
Speaking before the Accession Council on Saturday, the King said his mother's death had been an "irreparable loss".
The King himself was not present for the first part of the meeting when he was proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council, made up of senior politicians, judges, and officials.
Clerk of the Privy Council Richard Tilbrook proclaimed Charles "King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith", before declaring "God Save the King".
The packed room, including all of the six living former British prime ministers, repeated the phrase.
The proclamation was then read out on a balcony above Friary Court in St James's Palace.
