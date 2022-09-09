Queen Elizabeth II: Nottinghamshire pays tribute to monarch

By Liam Barnes & Will Jefford
BBC News

Queen Elizabeth II Notts County
Tributes to the Queen have appeared across the county

The people of Nottinghamshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her death on Thursday.

Phil Noble/PA Images
The Queen visited Nottingham in 2012, where she was pictured watching a children's sports event at Vernon Park

Joanne Rundle, a healthcare assistant from Nottingham, echoed the thoughts of many as the only head of state she had ever known died.

"I'm very sad - it's the end of an era," she said.

"She was a fantastic role model for everybody."

Enid Patrick said she was "very upset indeed" to hear of the Queen's death

For 85-year-old Enid Patrick, from Radcliffe on Trent, the 96-year-old had been a national figure "my whole lifetime".

"I'm very upset indeed," she said.

"She's a lovely lady, a part of this country. I loved her very much."

Verity Jaremczenko, 35 - who was visiting Nottingham from her home in Germany - said the news was "extremely sad".

"It's really devastating," she said.

"She's been such a strong, tremendous woman all of her life stepping into that role at such a young age. It's a really sad day for the country.

"The Queen's always been there for all our lives - it's just really sad."

Gazierem Onwuegbuchulan said the Queen "meant everything" to the British people

Gazierem Onwuegbuchulan, 31, from Nottingham, said: "I didn't expect it - it's quite sad.

"She meant everything to the British people. She was the only monarch I ever knew and most of the British people ever knew so she meant everything.

"I really hoped she would have seen 100 years. She will be sorely missed."

PA Media
St Mary's Church will be open from 09:00 BST on Friday for anyone to come in for "silent reflection, prayer, to light a candle"

Nottingham actor Vicky McClure and Beeston-born designer Paul Smith were among numerous big names to pay tribute.

Mr Smith, who was appointed a CBE by the Queen in 1994, said he was "privileged to have the opportunity" to meet her, adding: "I will remain forever grateful for her championing of the British arts and industry."

Nottingham Forest posted a picture of the Queen handing over the FA Cup after their Wembley win against Luton in 1959, while Nottinghamshire Cricket Club also posted a tribute with a shot of royal encounter.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The county's MPs were also among those marking the moment of her death.

Alex Norris, Labour representative for Nottingham North, said the Queen's "dedication and devotion to her country and her people burned as brightly at the end of her reign as at its start", while Mark Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood, said her "service and dedication to our nation will never be forgotten".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust also shared a picture of their own royal visit from when the Queen's Medical Centre was opened in 1977, the year of her Silver Jubilee.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Nottingham Cathedral said it would hold a requiem mass for mourners to pay their respects to the former monarch on Friday.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Nottingham Council House was lit up purple in tribute to the Queen

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics