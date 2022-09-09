Queen Elizabeth II: Nottinghamshire pays tribute to monarch
By Liam Barnes & Will Jefford
The people of Nottinghamshire have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her death on Thursday.
Joanne Rundle, a healthcare assistant from Nottingham, echoed the thoughts of many as the only head of state she had ever known died.
"I'm very sad - it's the end of an era," she said.
"She was a fantastic role model for everybody."
For 85-year-old Enid Patrick, from Radcliffe on Trent, the 96-year-old had been a national figure "my whole lifetime".
"I'm very upset indeed," she said.
"She's a lovely lady, a part of this country. I loved her very much."
Verity Jaremczenko, 35 - who was visiting Nottingham from her home in Germany - said the news was "extremely sad".
"It's really devastating," she said.
"She's been such a strong, tremendous woman all of her life stepping into that role at such a young age. It's a really sad day for the country.
"The Queen's always been there for all our lives - it's just really sad."
Gazierem Onwuegbuchulan, 31, from Nottingham, said: "I didn't expect it - it's quite sad.
"She meant everything to the British people. She was the only monarch I ever knew and most of the British people ever knew so she meant everything.
"I really hoped she would have seen 100 years. She will be sorely missed."
Nottingham actor Vicky McClure and Beeston-born designer Paul Smith were among numerous big names to pay tribute.
Mr Smith, who was appointed a CBE by the Queen in 1994, said he was "privileged to have the opportunity" to meet her, adding: "I will remain forever grateful for her championing of the British arts and industry."
Nottingham Forest posted a picture of the Queen handing over the FA Cup after their Wembley win against Luton in 1959, while Nottinghamshire Cricket Club also posted a tribute with a shot of royal encounter.
September 8, 2022
Nottinghamshire CCC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/C7VAXf8jlz— Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) September 8, 2022
The county's MPs were also among those marking the moment of her death.
Alex Norris, Labour representative for Nottingham North, said the Queen's "dedication and devotion to her country and her people burned as brightly at the end of her reign as at its start", while Mark Spencer, Conservative MP for Sherwood, said her "service and dedication to our nation will never be forgotten".
The loss of Queen Elizabeth II unites a nation in mourning. Her dedication and devotion to her country and her people burned as brightly at the end of her reign as at its start.— Alex Norris MP (@AlexNorrisNN) September 8, 2022
As we remember Her Majesty in our prayers, we do likewise for all those who loved her. https://t.co/eOlWvgvki1 pic.twitter.com/JPompJp0Zj
The saddest of all days for our country and our people. Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II.— Mark Spencer (@Mark_Spencer) September 8, 2022
Your service and dedication to our nation will never be forgotten.
My thoughts are with the Royal family at this time
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust also shared a picture of their own royal visit from when the Queen's Medical Centre was opened in 1977, the year of her Silver Jubilee.
We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family today and on behalf of everyone at NUH, we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/uCboRRDrJk pic.twitter.com/rJO86QUtcO— Nottingham University Hospitals 😷 (@nottmhospitals) September 8, 2022
Nottingham Cathedral said it would hold a requiem mass for mourners to pay their respects to the former monarch on Friday.
Bishop Patrick will celebrate a Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth at Nottingham Cathedral tomorrow (Friday) at 1PM.— Diocese of Nottingham (@NottsDiocese) September 8, 2022
All are welcome. Please do join in person or by means of livestream: https://t.co/UjulnrCaNj pic.twitter.com/elZRfX5uZC
