Man charged after PCSO assaulted during Clifton arrest
- Published
A 39-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police community support officer (PCSO) in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the attack took place in Southchurch Drive, Clifton, on Monday after officers spotted a suspect wanted in relation to a series of shop thefts.
The officer suffered a cut lip went they went to arrest him.
The man has been charged with three counts of theft and assaulting an emergency worker.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.