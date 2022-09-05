Emily Maitlis stalker jailed again for writing more letters
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A man who has an "obsession" with broadcaster Emily Maitlis has been given an eight-year prison sentence for repeatedly writing to her.
Edward Vines was found guilty of attempting to breach a restraining order by writing to Ms Maitlis and her mother from prison.
The restraining order was originally made 20 years ago, and the court heard Vines had persistently breached it.
Nottingham Crown Court heard he knew Ms Maitlis from university.
Judge Mark Watson said Vines had "made it plain" he would not stop trying to speak to the journalist.
"You are 52 years of age and you are a highly intelligent and articulate man," the judge told Vines.
"You are tortured, in my judgement, by your preoccupation with Emily Maitlis. It is an obsession from which you are unable to escape."
The letters were not read to the court but the judge said they did not contain "threats or abuse".
"They were an outpouring of emotions on your behalf," the judge said to Vines.
He was convicted by a jury of eight counts of attempting to breach a restraining order.
The court heard the letters did not actually reach Ms Maitlis and her mother because they were intercepted by staff at Nottingham Prison.
"The restraining order is meaningless to you," said the judge.
"The only thing stopping you from contacting Ms Maitlis is the protection given to her by your continued imprisonment."
Prosecution barrister Ian Way said Vines had breached or attempted to breach the restraining order 20 times since it was originally made in 2002.
Vines has previously been given prison sentences of four months, 18 months, 45 months, and three years, but his latest sentence is the longest.
The judge told Vines that he will serve half of the eight-year sentence in prison before being released on licence.
Before sentencing him, the judge asked Vines if he wanted to say anything in mitigation.
Vines said that he does not "cause any nuisance to anybody" in prison.
"I'm the most innocent and unobtrusive prisoner in prison that there can be, and I'm told that," he said.
He also said that he "can't feel guilty" because there had been no victim personal statements from Ms Maitlis and her mother.
"I'm oblivious to what's going through their minds," he said.
The court heard that Vines has allegedly offended again since being convicted at his most recent trial in July, by writing to Ms Maitlis's mother.
He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on 15 September in relation to this.
