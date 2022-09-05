Sutton cum Lound: Plans to convert pub into houses rejected
By Will Jefford & Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A landlord who said he wanted to close his pub due to soaring energy costs, and convert it into homes, has seen his plans rejected.
Christopher Jessop, 59, applied to turn The Gate Inn, in Sutton cum Lound, into two semi-detached houses and a garage.
He said he went through a "horrific" time during the pandemic and sold his home to keep the pub running.
However, 80 residents and the parish council objected to the plans.
During a Bassetlaw District Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday, councillors voted to refuse the plans despite officers recommending approval.
The committee made the decision due to the Sutton cum Lound Neighbourhood Plan, which states village facilities "must be enhanced and support the pub's current use".
Councillors also noted that planning decisions should "guard against unnecessary loss of valued facilities and services unless there was clear evidence that the business could no longer continue".
The council said this evidence "had not been sufficiently provided".
Mr Jessop previously said he had struggled to keep the pub running during the pandemic.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We've propped up the pub with our catering business but after a while you can't keep throwing money at it.
"My electricity bill now is horrendous, and it used to be £500 a quarter and it's now £2,600.
"We're having to turn lights off in the day to save electricity if there are no customers in."
