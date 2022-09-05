Retford man sentenced after punching firefighter
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
A man who attacked firefighters dealing with a burning sofa in a garden has been sentenced.
Police said Mark Armstrong was "aggressive and confrontational" when a crew were outside his home at Northfield Way, Retford.
The 37-year-old threw a wooden gate at them before punching one in the head.
He was found guilty at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on 23 August of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
'Extremely disappointing'
Armstrong was handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for an attack described by his victim as "totally unprovoked".
"The punch hit my protective helmet which prevented me from being hurt but I felt it was hard enough to have caused me a lot of pain had I not been wearing it", the firefighter - who wished to remain anonymous - added.
"He finally backed off and went back into his house. I then heard a bang on the side of the truck which I later discovered was small rock having hit the nearside of the fire truck which caused a dent.
"Luckily my helmet prevented any serious injury to my head but the gate hitting my hands caused me to feel slight discomfort after the incident and into the following day."
Armstrong was also ordered to pay £100 compensation and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.
Jonathan Holford, group manager at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our staff work hard to protect the communities of Nottinghamshire, so when they're attacked whilst trying to keep the public safe, it is extremely disappointing."
