Man, 90, who died after Mapperley car park incident named
- Published
A 90-year-old man who died after an incident in a supermarket car park has been named.
Nottinghamshire Police said George Williams - known to his friends and family as Tony - was walking to his vehicle at the Co-op on Westdale Lane, Mapperley, at about 10:20 BST on 15 August when a car began to reverse.
He fell over and hit his head on the floor, dying in hospital days later.
A 58-year-old woman has been voluntarily interviewed, police said.
Mr Williams was from the Carlton area of Nottingham.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
