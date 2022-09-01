Newark: Police name man killed in pursuit crash
A man who died in a crash during a police pursuit in Nottinghamshire has been named.
Mark Hunter, 35, was a front seat passenger in a car that hit a tree in Hawton Road, Newark, just after 09:00 BST on Sunday.
Anthony Riley, 32, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Riley, of Forest Road, Clipstone, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 October
He is also charged with causing death by driving whilst disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
The force added the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedure.
Witnesses have been asked to come forward.
