Collingham: Arrests after car crashes through road closure
By Gavin Bevis
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a suspected drink-driver crashed through road closure bollards at a level crossing.
Police were called to the crossing in Collingham, Nottinghamshire, at about 00:15 BST by workers at the scene.
Officers caught up with the car, which led them on a high-speed chase before crashing on a bend on a country road.
Nottinghamshire Police said one man was arrested inside the car and another was detained after a short foot chase.
The force said workmen at the level crossing reported the driver had seemed intoxicated and claimed he was running out of fuel.
It added the car reached speeds of 75mph (121km/h) in a 40mph (64km/h) zone in the subsequent pursuit.
'Extremely dangerous'
The 33-year-old man who ran away refused to take a breath test and was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and failing to provide a breath sample, police said.
The 58-year-old man inside the car failed a breath test and was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and driving whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol.
He was further arrested for possession of a Class B drug following a search.
Neither men were injured in the crash.