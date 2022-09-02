Violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason to play in Nottingham
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
An internationally-renowned violinist from a family of musical stars is set to appear in his home city at a gala concert.
Braimah Kanneh-Mason, brother of Sheku, who played at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is one of the famous Nottingham family of musicians.
He is due to play with Sinfonia Viva at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall for their New Year's Eve Gala Concert.
The concert will mark the end of the orchestra's 40th anniversary year.
'Special night'
Mr Kanneh-Mason will make his debut with the orchestra, following in the footstep of his siblings Sheku and Jeneba, who have previously performed at the annual concert.
He will be performing works including Schindler's List by John Williams.
The orchestra will also perform a specially-commissioned work by composer and violinist Preetha Narayanan.
The programme also includes classical favourites such as Elgar's Enigma Variations, Fantasia on Greensleeves by Vaughan Williams and Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music.
Sinfonia Viva principal guest conductor Nicholas Kok said: "This is set to be a very special night at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.
"Not only is the Gala Concert a fitting way to say farewell to 2022, it will also mark the end of a very special year for everyone associated with Sinfonia Viva - our 40th anniversary.
"We are particularly pleased to be joined this year by the fantastic young violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and are proud to have the opportunity to showcase such a well-known talent in the orchestral world - especially in his home city of Nottingham."
