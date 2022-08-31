Graeme Perks: Surgeon attempted murder trial jury discharged
The jury in a trial of a doctor accused of the attempted murder of a fellow plastic surgeon has been discharged.
The trial had heard Jonathan Peter Brooks denied stabbing Graeme Perks after abandoning a bid to set the house on fire.
The case began at Nottingham Crown Court last month, but a new jury will now need to be selected.
A date for the new trial has yet to be confirmed by the court.
