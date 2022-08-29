Nottingham charity ‘overwhelmed’ by Pakistan flood disaster
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A charity has said its aid workers in Pakistan are being "overwhelmed" by the tens of thousands of people affected by flooding.
Nottingham-based Muslim Hands is offering life-saving support in the country which has been struck by heavy monsoon rain.
More than 1,000 people have been killed while millions have been displaced.
The demand for help was so high, the self-funded aid agency said it faced an overwhelming task to support everyone.
It has asked supporters in the UK to donate whatever they can to help "their brothers and sisters" in Pakistan.
Officials say at least 700,000 homes have been destroyed by the flooding which has been caused by an intense period of heavy rain.
The non-governmental organisation operates in 52 countries and has been handing out tents, food and supplies to people in some of Pakistan's most rural areas.
Yasrab Shah, director of fundraising for the Hyson Green charity, said about 33 million people - or 15% of the Pakistani population - had been affected by the floods.
"People are saying this crisis is on a biblical scale - it's that level of devastation," he said.
"It's a huge catastrophe and that's why I'm not surprised the Pakistani government has declared a national disaster.
"We are being overwhelmed - people are saying they haven't eaten for days."
With significant damage to infrastructure, Mr Shah said the charity's biggest challenge was getting help to those in the most rural areas of Pakistan.
On occasions, their aid workers were offering the first help some communities had seen, he said.
Mr Shah has appealed for more help in funding their work in Asia.
"We are not funded by any government bodies," he said.
"We are funded by ordinary donors on the street and we desperately need people to come forward and show an outpouring of donations to their brothers and sisters in Pakistan."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.